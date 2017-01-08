QUETTA - Political parties and Hasni tribe blocked Quetta-Sibi National Highway against the Qatari hunters on Saturday.

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), National Party and Muhammad Hasni tribe staged demonstrations against the hunting team of Qatari princes and suspended traffic on national highway.

Addressing the protesters, speakers said that due to ‘illegal’ hunting by the Qatari princes population of the Houbara Bustard could go extinct from the area. They were also of the view that encroachment of lands was on the rise for hunting purposes which had spelled grave concern among the tribes.

Without naming anyone, they said a federal minister had allowed Qatari princes to hunt Houbara Bustard in the area with a futile attempt to spoil the centuries-old ties of neighbouring tribes.

They said no one would be allowed to encroach lands of local people and all such evil efforts would be thwarted with the support of locals.

The Qatari hunter party was earlier attacked in the area but no casualty was reported. The arrival of Qatari hunters for Houbara Bustard in various parts of Balochistan brought residents and farmers on the roads against their act. They feared their standing crops and cultivatable farms could be destroyed by their hunting.

Meanwhile, political parties and tribesmen also protested against blocked CNICs of the locals. The speakers urged Nadra to unblock all CNICs of the local people.

Pharmacists end strike as

govt accepts demands

Balochistan Pharmacists Association (BPA) called off their 77 days-long hunger strike after Home Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfaz Bugti and MPA Nasrullah Khan Zeray announced on Saturday that all of their legitimate demands had been accepted.

The BPA has been on hunger strike for the last 77 days pressing for their demands including appointment of unemployed pharmacists and facilities in state-run-hospitals. The protesting pharmacists had set up their camp in front of Quetta Press Club.

On Saturday, a government team comprising Mir Sarfraz Bugti, Home Minister Balochistan and MPA Nasrullah Khan Zeray arrived at pharmacists’ hunger strike camp and after negotiations they announced that the talks were successful and they had accepted all their demands. Consequently, the pharmacists ended their strike. They were offered juice after talks which was accepted by demonstrators.

Talking to pharmacists, Bugti said the provincial coalition government was making all out efforts to overcome unemployment and pledged that all unemployed pharmacists would soon be hired.

22 traffic police killed

in fast few years

At least 22 traffic police were targeted in the past few years in Balochistan, claimed the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hamid Shakeel on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference at his office, SSP Hamid Shakeel said despite heavy losses, traffic police discharged their duties in a responsible and efficient manner.

Counting the overall achievements traffic police made in last year, SSP added that 78 non-customs paid vehicles were seized and around 6,000 illegal number plates were also removed. The SSP said traffic police generated Rs35 million revenue for government treasury.

It is a tough task, added SSP Hamid Shakeel, to streamline and ensure smooth traffic flow for rapidly rising population with lesser strength of traffic police. He lamented that strength of traffic police was not enhanced as compared to rising population.

He admitted that area-wise largest unit of Pakistan was still running without traffic signals from Gwadar to Zhob.

However, the SSP underlined the need to enhancing capacity building of traffic police, besides making new recruitments matching with the rising population to meet the future challenges.