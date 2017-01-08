MUZAFFARGARH-PTI Vice Chairman Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that his party is hell bent on eliminating corruption from the country while focusing on the Panama Leaks issue subjudice in the Supreme Court.

Addressing a public meeting at Qanwan Chowk, Muzaffargarh, Qureshi said the final countdown for the removal of the corrupt rulers had started and the corrupt elite’s days are numbered.

The PTI would expose the rulers’ corruption and they would ousted with the masses’ power. He said removal of the rulers is writing on the wall. He said these are decisive moments to end the political dictatorship of the rulers for the rule of law and supremacy of the Constitution.

He said only the PTI agenda is to end corruption in the country and replace corrupt government and rule of the Sharif dynasty and bringing a system of good governance. He said the PTI would design sketch of future of Pakistan. The PTI would promote the agenda of corrupt rulers’ accountability to the every nook and corner across the country.

“This is the time for masses come and join PTI agitation for the protection of their rights. It is very unfortunate that PML-N rule always brought bankruptcy, poverty in the country. The rich become richer and poor become poorer,” he said. The PTI is fighting for people’s agenda to save the country from corrupt rulers.”