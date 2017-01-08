LODHRAN- Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan yesterday demanded resignation from Federal Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique for Lodhran train crash that claimed nine lives including six children.

Talking to the media after offering condolence to the families of deceased children here on Saturday, Khan asserted the train accident was caused by negligence on part of the management and this is not the first time that a terrible accident had occurred.

“Railways Minister Kh Saad Rafique should resign after the tragic train accident”, Khan demanded. PTI Secretary General Jahangir Tareen was also present on the occasion. Imran Khan suggested that communication system of the railways should be improved.

“Had they spent enough on railway crossing, the communication system would have improved”, he pointed.

The PTI chief said that corruption in the country could not be eradicated until big fish are brought to the book, adding that NAB only lays hand people involved in corruption on minor scale.