SIALKOT-The first winter rain followed by drizzling inundated all the low-lying areas in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial, Pasrur, Badiana, Chawinda, Zafarwal and surrounding areas here on Saturday.

It caused the accumulation of knee-deep water in all the low-lying urban and rural areas. The cold winds coming from neighbouring icy alps of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir also continuously blew, making the weather much cold. The people preferably stayed indoor in a bid to keep them warm by using woollies and eating dry fruit.

The rain broke the long dry spell. It began early in the morning and remained continued for the whole day intermittently. The people warmly welcomed the most-awaited rain. They said it has broken the long dry cold spell in Sialkot region. It remained dark cloudy with thundering and lightening.

The Local officials of Sialkot MET office have forecast more heavy rains in Sialkot region and in the neighboring catchment areas of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Call to solve expats’ issues

The Overseas Pakistanis Committee has asked the district heads of the government departments to take keen interest in solving the overseas Pakistanis’ issues.

A meeting of the Overseas Pakistanis Committee was held at DC office. The committee chairman said that the overseas Pakistanis play a pivotal role in strengthening the national economy by sending the precious foreign exchange to Pakistan thus their problems should be solved as top priority.

On the other side, the government has released a special grant of Rs100 million for the upgradation of Daska city’s clogged sewerage system. MNA Iftikharul Hassan said that Daska city’s sewerage system would soon be rectified. He said that the construction of shabby main Daska-Pasrur Road would also be started very soon by the orders of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for.