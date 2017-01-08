SADIQABAD-The Rescue 1122 responded to 5,375 emergency calls and provided on the spot medical treatment to victims of different incidents during 2016 with average response time of six minutes.

Talking to media, Rescue 1122 spokesman Rashid Mushtaq said that 2,411 victims of road accidents, 148 of crime emergency, six of drowning incidents, one bomb blast incident and 440 of different eventualities were provided medical treatment and shifted to hospitals.

He said that the rescue officials also performed duty with police and other law enforcement agencies on Eid and Ashura days and in Kacha operation against Chotu gang. The rescue officials also handed over different valuables to the owners recovered from the injured during rescue operations, he added.

The rescue officer also advised the public not let underage and untrained boys riding motorbikes, saying it is the main reason behind road accidents.