LAHORE: Police has disposed of a case initiated on the murder of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz activist Samia Chaudhry.

According to the police, the case file was closed as forensic reports suggested that Saima Chaudary passed away due to drug overdose.

Samia was a PML-N worker, who was married to Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) employee Asif Mahmood and was a mother of three. On November 20 she had gone to Shorkot in a car along with several PML-N workers to attend a political rally. She stayed in room number 26 on November 22 at the Chamba House where she was found dead, under mysterious circumstances by the police.

An FIR for murder at the Race Course Police Station had been registered by Samia's husband against unknown persons.