ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court has directed the Sindh government to immediately frame rules for the appointment of chairman and members of the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) and then appoint them against vacancies created in view of resignations of the chairman and some other members.

A two-judge bench, comprising Justice Amir Hani Muslim and Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed had heard the case on January 3rd but its order was issued on Saturday.

Due to the order of the top court, Commission’s Chairman Muhammad Saleem Bhaounr, and its Members Jawwed Ali Shah Bukhari, Shamsuddin Hisbani, Feroze Mehmood Bhatti, Dr Baz Muhammad Junejo and Ashiq Ali Memon had resigned from their positions.

However, three members of the commission Saindad Khan Solangi, Ghulam Shabbir Shaikh and Muhammad Hanif Pathan filed petitions through advocate Ibrahim Satti before the apex court.

They contended that their appointments were made in accordance the Section 3 of the act.

The court declared the appointment of Saindad Khan Solangi and Ghulam Shabbir Shaikh under Section 3 of the Act and ordered the Sindh government to retain their services.

The court, however, rejected the appointment of Muhammad Hanif Pathan as member of the commission, saying it was not made in conformity with the provision of Section 3(4) of the Sindh Public Service Commission Act, 1989.

The court noted that he was not from the private sector and his experience was based on his 28 years of service in the PIA, while under the provision of the act the members and the chairman of the commission should be from the private sector.

Regarding the petitions against Jumo Khan Chandio, deputy controller of the commission, and Javed Ahmed, director IT, the court ordered to repatriate them to their parent departments.

Sindh chief secretary was directed to place before the court the original service profiles of both these officers with explanation as to how they could come back from their parent departments to the commission and why proceedings under contempt law should not be initiated against them for wilful defiance of the order of this court being beneficiaries.

Both the officers were directed to appear in-person on the next date of the hearing.

Regarding examination/interviews and recommendations made by the commission for the appointments of the candidates to various departments in the intervening period.

Sindh advocate general was directed to submit the statement on the next date of the hearing.

The case was adjourned for one week.

Manual arms licences record

computerisation directed

Ministry of Interior on Saturday directed the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration to computerise the entire record of manual arms licences issued.

Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan has given formal approval to computerise the record of manual arms licences issued, the ministry said in a statement.

According to the record of ICT administration, there are 47,000 manual arms licences and all would be computerised phase-wise.

The interior ministry said that this process of computerisation would not only facilitate the masses but would stop the complaints of fake licences.