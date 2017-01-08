BAHAWALPUR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Sunday said the Supreme Court’s decision on Panamagate case will change future of Pakistan.

“No power can hold back Pakistan from becoming great. If we get justice in the Panama case against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan will be a changed country,” he said while addressing a rally in Bahawalpur.

He said that Nawaz Sharif, after 30 years of hard work, had become adept in doing corruption.

Imran said PTI sit-ins had spread awareness among masses about the corruption of their rulers. He said Nawaz stole money and took it out of country. He kept the money abroad to his children’s name, he said.

He claimed that Pakistan was becoming more under debt day by day.

“Every Pakistani is under debt of Rs 0.12 million, who once used to be under debt of Rs 35000,” he said.

“What will be spent on education when treasury has run out of money? Where would you bring money for infrastructural development? In the end, you will have to beg money from foreign countries,” he added.