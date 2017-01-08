MANDI BAHAUDDIN- Another dead body of an unidentified person was found lying near Punjab Centre here, taking the number of dead bodies recovered from the remit of City Police over the last few days.

Passersby spotted the dead body and informed the police, which reached the spot and shifted it to DHQ Hospital for autopsy. Identity of the deceased could not be ascertained till filling of this report. The police have registered a case and started investigation.

It is to be noted that during the last few days, seven unidentified dead bodies have been found in the City Police precincts. After post-mortem, the police arranged for their burial as Amanat when no one claimed them. People of the area have expressed serious concerns over the increasing crime and demanded head-on measures to protect the life, honour and property of the common man.