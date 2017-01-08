/Monitoring -SHEIKHUPURA-The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed to have killed six suspected terrorists during a shootout here in Factory Area in the wee hours of Saturday.

According to CTD sources, two other terrorists managed to flee the scene, taking advantage of the darkness.

According to a private TV channel, quoting a CTD spokesman, two of the dead terrorists - Shahidullah and Khanzada had been arrested earlier on Friday in connection with Lahore’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal blast. They were being escorted in a police van to recover ammunition when their accomplices, lying in ambush, attacked the CTD personnel to free their accomplices. The lawmen, however, retaliated, killing six terrorists including Shahidullah and Khanzada while two others fled the scene under the cover of darkness. The CTD sources informed that the dead terrorists belonged to a banned outfit.

On the other hand, autopsy of the dead terrorists could not be carried out till filing of this report Saturday evening. The bodies of the suspected terrorists were shifted to DHQ Hospital Sheikhupura for identification and autopsy.

The CTD also recovered sophisticated weapons, explosive material and two motorcycles from the dead terrorists.