PESHAWAR - A teacher of a government school in Mardan has been suspended for severely beating a grade one student for not attending the school for a single day.

Jamil, a resident of Toru Kili, Mardan told media persons a teacher in Government Primary School Thekdari Killi had beaten up his son, Aamir, severely for not attending the school for a day due to rain. The complainant father said his son could not sleep the following night due to pain. He added that he had filed a case against the teacher, Abdur Rashid, who is also headmaster at the said school, in Toru Police Station.

However, after the news went viral on social media, the education department took action and suspended the mentioned teacher for three months.

PASHTO DEMANDED AS MEDIUM OF INSTRUCTION : Doctor Khan Tehreek patron-in-chief Abid Muneer demanded imposing Pashtu as medium of instruction in schools.

Pakhtoon nation rendered matchless sacrifices during historical independence movement in the sub-continent, and they should be given due acknowledgment by declaring Pashtu as medium of instruction in the schools across Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), Abid Munir said while speaking in a seminar here at press club on Saturday.

He said none of the nation of the world could get a distinctive position unless they got their basic education in their mother tongue.

Abid Munir said though Urdu was our national language but even then the country’s superior competitive exam, CSS, was being taking in English, while science and technology and medical education was being imparted in English as well, which, he said, prove that the nation has yet to take independence from the clutches of British.

He stressed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan to meet the long lasted demand of Pakhtoons by introducing Pashtu as medium of instruction in the government-run schools across the province.