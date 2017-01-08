HEVELIAN : One hundred and eighteen kilometer Thakot-Havelian section of Hazara Motorway will be completed in three years at a cost of one hundred and thirty four billion rupees.

According to sources of National Highway Authority, the federal government has expedited work on the project being completed under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Sources said payment process is also in progress to acquire the land for the project.

After the completion, Hazara Motorway will accelerate trade activities in the entire region.