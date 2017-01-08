SIALKOT-The upgradation of Gepco’s six grid stations is briskly underway at an estimated cost of Rs1 billion so as to better the system of electricity and provision of interruption-free power to the consumers.

It will control the line losses in Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahaud Din, Hafizabad and Gujranwala districts, said Gepco Chief Executive Ch Akram while talking to newsmen.

He added that two main 132 KV transmission lines have also been added to the electricity transmission system of Gepco. He said that Pasrur Grid Station is being upgraded to 40 MVA, News Sialkot Grid Station to 26 MVA, Kamonki Grid Station 26 MVA, Bhimbher Grid Station 40 MVA, Sialkot Cantt Grid Station to 40 MVA while Zafarwal Grid Station would be upgraded soon. He added that Gepco has also disconnected the electricity connections of 53,000 for the non-payment of their monthly bills in Gujranwala Division, and restored 2,608 disconnections after payment.