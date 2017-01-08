Quetta - Balochistan Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri yesterday stressed upon wageing decisive war against terrorism, extremism, sectarianism and backwardness in the country regardless of all bigotries.

“We have to meet all internal and external challenges,” asserted Zehri.

Addressing the maiden Parents Day ceremony of Ormara Cadet College, the chief minister said “Pakistan is a brilliant country indeed, and that’s why it is under spotlight of world focus.”

Commander Coast Vice Admiral Wasim Akram, Chief Secretary Balochistan Saifullah Chatta, Principal Ormara Cadet College, tribal elites and a huge number of parents and students participated in the ceremony.

Principal Ormara Cadet College lauded the CM for imparting education in far-flung coastal areas.

Nawab Zerhi said, “Government, Pak Army and whole nation are confronting multiple challenges, but we have to defeat them one by one as a resilient nation.”

The significance of Ormara Cadet College further enhanced in perspective of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as the college will spearhead extraordinary services for catering required skilled men power at local level.

He went on to say that all woes of Balochistan would end with completion of CPEC and it would open new avenues of employment for the provincial people.

The CM said the full benefit of CPEC could only be enjoyed if the youth would adorn themselves with the ornament of quality education as acquisition of knowledge was the secret of progress and a prosperous nation.

By the grace of Allah Almighty, he underlined, Balochistan had started journey on the right path of development and the time was not far when the province would shine like other parts of the country after construction of Gwadar Port and completion of various uplift projects under CPEC.

Pointing towards students, Zehri said, “You are the future of Balochistan and Pakistan. I hope that you will give the province a shining future.” He asked them to focus on studies so to play a responsible role as a civilised citizen and patriotic Pakistani in future.

“Knowledge is my weapon,” quoting the sayings of Holy Prophet (PBUH), he uttered that the history witnessed ample evidence of those nations who had used pen as gun and won glories.

The chief minister also congratulated Pak Navy for spearheading matchless endeavors for securing coastal borders, besides projection of quality education and welfare of local public.He also lauded tribal elders of Ormara under whose supervision and guidance the cadet college had been established. At the end, the chief minister announced Rs500 million for the college and Rs3 million for cadets demonstrating PT show, and distributed prizes and shields among excellent performers.