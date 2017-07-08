At least two civilians including a girl killed and three were injured in result of unprovoked firing by Indian Border Forces along Line of Control (LoC), Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated.

According to media wing of military, Indian troops opened fire in Chirikot and Satwal Sectors.

Pakistan forces effectively responded to the Indian aggression, ISPR said.

On June 20th, National Assembly's Standing Committee on Kashmir Affairs was informed by Director general (DG) of the Disaster Management Authority (DMA) Indian ceasefire violations across the Line of Control (LoC) has killed at least 832 civilians.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Khalil George was the head of the session.

DMA DG Zaheeruddin Qureshi told the committee that more than 400,000 people are residing along the LoC and are under constant threat due to India’s unprovoked firing. He revealed that 832 civilians have been martyred, 3000 injured and 3300 houses damaged as a result of Indian aggression across LoC.