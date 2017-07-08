An oil tanker carrying 40,000 liters of diesel has overturned near Nooriabad today.

The diesel was being transported from Karachi to Moro when the tanker overturned due to carelessness of the driver.

The Motorway Police have sealed the area and rescue work has been started. Dust has also been poured on the oil.

Police officials told that the driver dozed off midway causing taker to overturn.

The driver could not survive and died, told an eyewitness. Whereas, his helper sustained injuries and both have been transferred to the civil hospital.