MULTAN: The death toll from Ahmadpur East inferno rose to 217 as two more injured succumbed to their burns here in Burn Unit of Nishtar Hospital on Friday. The hospital sources confirmed the casualties. "A total of 66 injured were brought to the burn unit out of which 54 have so far lost their lives," sources added. Still eight patients are under treatment at the burn unit while four were discharged.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 08-Jul-2017 here.
Ahmadpur East inferno toll rises to 217
