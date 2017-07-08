MIRPUR (AJK)-The people from both the sides of Kashmir are all set to pay glorious tributes to Burhan Muzaffar Wani, the martyred hero of the Kashmir freedom movement Hizbul Mujahideen, on his first martyrdom anniversary today.

The people will renew the pledge to continue the mission of the young martyr till its accomplishment through the liberation of the motherland from the clutches of Indian forces.

The 22-year-old Shaheed clinched the distinction to infuse a new spirit and vigor into the Kashmiri youth to perpetuate the 70-year-old Kashmir freedom movement through persuading the Kashmiri youth for the freedom struggle through the social media. He was gunned down by the Indian occupational forces in Bamdoora Kukernaag area of the occupied valley on July 8 last year in an alleged encounter with Indian forces.

India had announced Rs1 million as head money for Shaheed Wani. India's forced and unlawful occupation of Jammu & Kashmir had never been welcomed by the people of Jammu & Kashmir. The face of the latest movement in the bleeding occupied valley was the martyred youngster called Burhan Muzaffar Wani. In Azad Jammu & Kashmir, elaborated programmes have been finalised in all the district and tehsil headquarters to observe the first martyrdom anniversary. Protest rallies and demonstrations following special prayers for Wani, the departed young Kashmir freedom movement leader besides other martyrs of Jammu & Kashmir would be the hallmark of the day.

In Muzaffarabad, AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan will lead the major rally to be held Saturday morning to mark the anniversary. In Mirpur, the major rally will be taken out from district court premises under the auspices of the National Events Organising Committee, an umbrella of all social, political and public representative organisations representing people from all walks of life.

Paying glorious tributes to Burhan Wani, PPP (Shaheed Bhutto) AJK Chapter President Ch Muneer Hussain Advocate said that the best way to pay rich tributes to Shaheed Wani is to follow in his footsteps till the struggle for freedom reaches to its logical end.

Talking to reporters, Muneer said that ongoing indigenous struggle for freedom has reached the point of no return in the Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir following the daily supreme sacrifices of lives by the youth including the children, he added.

Joint Action Committee of Mirpur Traders Organization Chairman Ch Mehmood said that India should read the writing on the wall and accept the reality about Kashmir's struggle for freedom.

Talking to this Correspondent here on Friday, Mehmood said that shaheed Burhan Wani infused a new spirit into the Kashmir freedom movement by persuading the young generation of Jammu & Kashmir to take to the street in occupied valley to get the homeland freed from Indian occupation.

Jammu & Kashmir Human Rights Commission Chairman Humayun Zaman Mirza said that the supreme sacrifices of the Kashmiri martyrs will not be allowed to go in vain. He said that the mission of Shaheed Wani would be continued with full vigor till its accomplishment through the complete success of the freedom movement.

It may be recalled that Burhan Wani was seen as the main draw for many young and educated boys in South area of the occupied Kashmir turning into freedom fighters a few months before his martyrdom at the hands of the Indian occupational forces.

He featured in videos and photos posing with weapons and taunting the Indian occupational security forces, which were circulated on Facebook and WhatsApp in an attempt to recruit young Kashmiri generation in the freedom struggle.

Shaheed Wani was stated to be an expert in using social media and delivered strong speeches. He was from a well-off family in Tral in south occupied Kashmir, not far from the place of his martyrdom along with two of his comrades at the hands of the Indian occupying troops.

Shaheed Wani had joined the Hizbul Mujahideen at the age of 15 after his brother was allegedly assaulted by the Indian troops in 2010. He had been described as a budding cricketer before he turned to the freedom struggle.

One of his brothers was martyred by the Indian Army in 2015 when he allegedly attempted to meet Burhan in the thick Tral forests. The valiant son of the soil - Burhan Wani had become a big security threat for India and her occupational forces in the occupied valley as he built a large following among freedom-mongers.