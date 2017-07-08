QUETTA - Unidentified assailants yesterday gunned down a Balochistan Constabulary cop in target killing in the metropolis. Deputy Inspector General Police Abdur Razzaq Cheema confirmed the target killing of Khuda Bakhsh of Balochistan Constabulary in Killi Ismail.

Edhi Sources said armed men attacked Khuda Bakhsh in Killi Ismail in the vicinity of Quetta and fled. His body was shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Cheema said the Balochistan Constabulary man was a resident of Dadar and was discharging his duty in the provincial ombudsman office.

The funeral prayer of the deceased was offered at the police lines, which was attended by AIG/BC Commandant Dr Mujeeb Rehman, Quetta DIG Abdur Razzaq Cheema and other high police officers.

Following the killing of the policeman in Killi Ismail, police and Frontier Corps launched a search operation and detained 98 suspects, including two brothers of a former commander of a banned outfit.