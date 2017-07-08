On first death anniversary of Kashmiri rebel fighter, Burhan Wani, Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir stated that Wani proved the youth of Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) will get freedom from Indian attrocities soon.

In a video message Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider paid his tribute the Burhan Wani.

“His sacrifice will achieve the ultimate goal of freedom for Jammu Kashmir,” Farooq Haider said.

The AJK Prime Minister asserted that Indian government and troops have to leave the valley because they cannot suppress Kashmiris.

The tribute video showed some clips of rebel fighter Wani in which he can be seen playing cricket.

Burhan Wani was killed by Indian troops last year on July 8th, in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK). On his first death anniversary, the Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) has been shut down by Indian Troops as curfew in being announced.

The internet is also being shut down by the Indian government.

Burhan Wani became the icon for freedom fighting in Indian Held Kashmir especially on social media.

Burhan Wani, a 22-year-old commander of the restive region’s largest rebel group, Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), was killed along with two other rebels during a brief gun battle with Indian forces.

Tens of thousands of mourners attended the funeral of Burhan Wani.