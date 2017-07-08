On first death anniversary of Kashmiri rebel fighter, Burhan Wani, Pakistan Army Chief stated that sacrifices by Wani and many generations are testimony of their resolve against Indian brutalities.

"Kashmiris hv rt of self determination.Sacrifices of #BurhanWani & generations agst Indian atrocities are a testimony of their resolve"COAS pic.twitter.com/BP7xU2kL1M — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) July 8, 2017





In his message General Qamar Bajwa asserted Kashmiris have right of self determination.

Earlier, Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Haider paid his tribute to Burhan Wani and stated that Burhan Wani's death will lead to freedom of Indian Held Kashmir.

Wani became the icon for freedom fighting in Indian Held Kashmir especially on social media.

Burhan Wani, a 22-year-old commander of the restive region’s largest rebel group, Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), was killed along with two other rebels during a brief gun battle with Indian forces.

Tens of thousands of mourners attended the funeral of Burhan Wani.