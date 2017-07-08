ISLAMABAD - The Establishment Division has directed civil servants of all groups to submit detail of their assets till August 15th, otherwise they can face the music, The Nation has learnt.

According to documents available with The Nation, “Establishment Division maintains the record of declaration of assets of Pakistan Administrative Service, Police Service of Pakistan, Secretariat Group and Office Management Group officers. Therefore, the declarations of the officers belonging to these groups should be forwarded to this division.”

The documents further state, “Officers of these groups serving under provincial government may send an advance copy of their declaration to this division to avoid delay. The declarations of assets in respect of all other service groups/cadres will be maintained by their respective ministries/divisions/departments.”

The documents further say that It is directed to refer to Rule 12 of the Government Servants (Conduct) Rules, 1964 and administrative instructions issued by the Establishment Division from time to time, on the subject cited above and to request to obtain declarations of assets and liabilities by August 15, 2017, for the year ending on June 30, 2017, from the officers/officials serving under them, on prescribed pro forma, which is also available on website of the Establishment Division.

It is stated that, “Non-compliance of the above instructions tantamount to misconduct in terms of the Government Servants (Conduct) Rules, 1964 and cognizable under the Government Servants (Efficiency and Discipline) Rules, 1973. The declarations of assets of the officers are also required to be placed before the promotion boards in compliance of judgment of the Honorable Supreme Court of Pakistan.”

A certificate to the effect that such declarations have been obtained from all employees other than those under administrative control of the Establishment Division should be forwarded to the Establishment Division by September 1st, 2017, positively.

A senior official of the Establishment Division said that it was the responsibility of the Establishment Division and other ministries/divisions/departments to maintain the assets record of their employees.

He said that the Establishment Division presented a folder regarding the details of officer’s assets in all promotion board meetings.