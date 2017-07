A picture by DNA news agency (http://nation.com.pk/E-Paper/Lahore/2017-07-06/page-2/detail-3) carried by the newspaper on July 6, 2017 on Page 2 identified a woman as the daughter of Ms Maryam Nawaz Sharif. However, the DNA caption was incorrect and the woman is not related to Ms Maryam Nawaz Sharif. The error is regretted.