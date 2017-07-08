QUETTA:- The security forces on Friday killed three militants of an outlawed organisation in firing in Turbat. The Balochistan Frontier Corps personnel raided on a tip-off terrorists hideout in Turbat’s Balangur area. The terrorists opened indiscriminate firing on Frontier Corps. The security personnel in retaliation shot dead three terrorists.–Staff ReporterThis news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 08-Jul-2017 here.
FC kills three terrorists in Turbat
