HAFIZABAD -Over poor sanitary condition, the traders of Fruit and Vegetable Market Kolo Road staged a demonstration against the apathetic and indifferent attitude of Market Committee authorities.

They said that rotten fruit and vegetables are not removed from the market thereby creating nuisance and mental agony for the traders and visitors.

Led by Mahr Arshad Mahmood, Khaliqur Rehman, Shahbaz Chadhar and Yousaf Rahmani, the traders raised slogans against the Market Committee for creating the problems for them. They said that for the past 10 days, the sweepers neither cleaned the premises nor lifted the heaps of rotten fruit and vegetables from the market and the stink from the heaps makes the life of traders and visitors miserable.

They further said that they pay market fee on daily basis but due to callousness of the Market Committee Secretary and others unnecessary problems had been created. They called upon the duputy commissioner to visit the market to see the unhygienic conditions prevailing in and around the wholesale market.a