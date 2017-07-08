LAHORE: Former Pakistan army chief retired Gen Raheel Sharif, reached Lahore from Saudi Arabia by a special plane on Friday.

According to media reports, Raheel Sharif, who is also the head of the Saudi-led Islamic Military Alliance to Fight Terrorism (IMAFT), and some Saudi nationals accompanied him. He left for his house while the Saudis were moved to a local hotel from Lahore airport’s old terminal.

Gen Sharif left for Riyadh on April 21 to assume the command of the 41-nation IMAFT after the Pakistan government cleared him to serve the coalition without bring the parliament into confidence.