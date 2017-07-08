ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court Friday set aside the decision of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) dated December 28 wherein it had nullified the election of chairman and vice chairman of District Council Khushab.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Aamir Farooq announced the decision and declared Sumaira Malik, Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) candidate for Chairman District Council Khushab as a winning candidate by declaring ECP’s decision as null and void.

In her petition, Sumaira had challenged the Election Commission of Pakistan’s orders dated December 28, 2016 wherein it had nullified the election of Chairman and Vice Chairman of District Council Khushab.

In the said elections, Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N)’s Sumaira Malik and Malik Masood Nazeer Awan were declared as returned candidates. However, their opponent candidates Malik Ameer Haider Sangha and Haji Muhammad Ameer Kalasi challenged the election results before the ECP alleging that the secrecy of the ballot was disregarded and the voters cast their votes after showing these to the returned candidates.

It was December 28, 2016 when ECP with a majority of 3-1 had ordered for re-elections but Sumaira Malik challenged the decision before the IHC through her counsel Tariq Mehmood Jehangiri.

Sumaira Malik in her petition before the IHC cited the ECP through its secretary Malik Ameer Haider Sangha, Haji Muhammad Ameer Kalasi, Malik Safdar Hyat Awan, Rehmat Khatoon, District Returning Officer, Returning Officer for local government and presiding officer as respondents.

Chairman ECP Justice (Retd) Sardar Muhammad Raza, members Abdul Ghaffar Soomro and Justice (Retd) Shakeel Ahmed Baloch had ordered re-elections in Khushab while the ECP member from Punjab Justice (Retd) Altaf Ibrahim Qureshi dissented the majority decision.

In her petition, Sumaira Malik adopted that once the elections results were declared and consolidated, the ECP had no role except to issue notification of the returned candidates. Any matter regarding irregularities in the election process could have been disputed before the election tribunal instead of ECP.

She contended in her petition that the ECP had no jurisdiction to issue such an order and her counsel had also argued before the ECP that the petition of her opposing candidates was not maintainable.

The petitioner argued that the elections were held on December 22 and consolidation of the results was done on December 23. It took three days to complete with the election process. Opposing candidates and their representatives were present at every stage and did not raise any objection. Whatever they alleged before ECP on December 26 were afterthoughts and mala fide.

Her counsel Advocate Jehangiri said before the court that ECP decided this matter without jurisdiction and in violation of the Punjab Local Government Act 2013.