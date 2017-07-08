Bakhtawar Bhutto said that Imran Khan was allocating millions to madrassas that educate violence and terror instead of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa’s Education system.

In her latest tweet that was in response to a tweet that stated no student from government schools have get top position in KP examinations, she said,

Imran Khan destroying KP education. We already knew that though. He rather allocate millions to Madrassas that educate violence + terror. https://t.co/gsdbRuHzDB — Bakhtawar B-Zardari (@BakhtawarBZ) July 7, 2017



