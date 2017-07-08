LAHORE - A court on Friday issued notice to PTI chief Imran Khan on a Rs10 billion defamation suit moved by Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Imran alleged that Shehbaz offered him bribe to withdraw Panama leaks’ case.

Arguing before the court, CM’s counsel Mustafa Ramday said the PTI chief levelled false allegations of bribery against his client. He said Imran in April told the media that a common friend offered him Rs10 billion on behalf of Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to remain silent on Panama papers case.

The counsel said it was serious allegation levelled by Imran against his client which damaged his repute. He said the allegation also caused serious mental agony and stress to his client.

The counsel made a request to the court for issuing decree to recover Rs 10 billion as compensation for publication of defamatory content in his favour. After hearing initial arguments, Additional District and Sessions Judge Azfar Sultan issued notice to Imran and adjourned hearing until July 21.

Earlier, Shehbaz through legal notice urged Imran to name the broker within 14 days. He said otherwise, the court would be moved against him. It was the second legal notice by Shehbaz in his private capacity as last year in October he served legal notice of Rs26 billion on Imran over allegations of corruption and demanded Imran Khan tender apology.

It was an unprecedented notice in terms of amount of Rs26 billion. The notice stated that the allegations leveled against Shehbaz Sharif were false, unfounded, and malicious and motivated with the intent to malign and harm his reputation.

On Oct 26, the CM held a press conference and said: “Imran accused me of Rs26 billion corruption. Today, I will announce Rs26b defamation lawsuit against Imran.”

"Whether a reply comes or not, I will approach the court. If the court proves the allegations against me, then my children I will forever leave politics. But if court proves him wrong, then the nation will make a decision," he further said. However, PTI filed a suit against Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif before Islamabad Sessions’ court which was still pending.



OUR STAFF REPORTER