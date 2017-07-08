JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman Saturday expressed that the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) in Panamagate has become controversial and the question as to what impact would it have upon judiciary still remains unanswered.

He let it be known that it is the PTI chief and not Kashmir Committee Chairman that should be replaced.

Fazlur Rehman was also of the opinion that Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir is quite clear and that we remain shoulder to shoulder with Kashmiris in their freedom fight.

JUI chief went on to say that if the prime minister is going to be declared ineligible in Panamagate, will the journalist reveal as to where from they got the particular information?