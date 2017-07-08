ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the JIT should have first recorded the statement of Qatari Prince Shaikh Hamad bin Jassim before reaching any conclusion.

In a statement, she said if Pervez Musharraf's views can be recorded at his residence then what is the problem in visiting Qatar to record the statement of Shaikh Hamad bin Jassim. She said that allegations leveled in the Panama case will become irrelevant and worthless if Jasim's statement is recorded. Later, she also chaired a meeting and finalised an entertainment extravaganza scheduled at PTV, Radio Pakistan, PNCA and Lok Virsa to celebrate 70 years of independence.

The minister directed the concerned authorities to constitute an oversight committee comprising officials from the Ministry of Information and its attached departments charged with the responsibility to implement and further streamline required activities to determine the mix of the content and enhancement of creativity in the programmes and events being held in connection with 70 years celebrations of the Independence Day. She said that Independence Day this year should be observed in a befitting manner and with the traditional national zeal and fervor.

The minister said that 14th of August presented a rare occasion to showcase and promote sense of national cohesion, harmony, unity and patriotism, adding it should be celebrated and rejoiced with a sense of pride for being an independent and sovereign state on the map of the world. She stressed the need to pay homage to those icons and heroes of freedom movement who devoted their lives to emancipate the Muslims of Indian sub-continent from the clutches of British imperialism as well as Hindu domination.

Marriyum Aurangzeb directed the Pakistan Television Corporation to inject more creativity and entertainment in their programs, dramas and other items of news and current affairs. She said that revival of old glory of PTV was possible only through sheer hard work and brilliance. She also congratulated PTV management and its team for organising a landmark event to pay tribute to Pakistani cricket team which won the champions trophy at oval. She urged them to continue their efforts with the same spirit to make 70 years independence celebrations an epoch making event.

The meeting further reviewed the progress and implementation status on the decisions of previous meetings.

The Minister also commended the performance of Radio Pakistan for their programs and transmissions on 23rd March and also appreciated their efforts regarding preparations for 70 years celebrations. The meeting was attended by senior officials of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

JIT sends final letter to prince

INP adds: As deadline to submit a report in the Supreme Court of Pakistan expires in three days, the six-member Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing Panama Papers case against Sharif family has forwarded third letter to Qatar Prince Hamad Bin Jassim, asking him to record his statement alongwith evidence, reports said.

The letter clearly states that the JIT has to investigate and not verify the letters sent by Prince Hamad Bin Jassim. It was further mentioned that the Prince will have to appear before the relevant court if the apex court issued an order in case of non-compliance by him. Failure to record statement could affect value of previous letters, it added. Earlier in his reply, the former Prime Minister of Qatar had maintained that he would welcome the JIT upon its visit to Doha.

In November last year, Sharif submitted the details of his assets to the Supreme Court which included a letter by the Qatari Prince stating that he provided the funds for purchase of controversial properties in London, which are now owned by Sharif’s children.

The JIT has already questioned Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, his sons Hussain and Hasan, his brother and Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and also investigated the Prime Minister’s daughter Maryam Nawaz on July 5.