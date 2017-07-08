ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Friday said Taliban splinter group Jamaatul Ahrar (JuA) was orchestrating terror acts in Pakistan - operating from its bases in Afghanistan - as Islamabad welcomed the UN Security Council (UNSC)’s decision to impose sanctions on the outfit.

A foreign ministry statement said the JuA operated from Nangarhar province of Afghanistan and had been involved in a series of terrorist attacks inside Pakistan. Pakistan had proscribed the JuA last year.

“Pakistan welcomes the listing of JuA by the UNSC. The Security Council’s 1267 Sanctions Committee approved the addition of JuA in the list of entities and individuals subject to the assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo. Pakistan had proposed this listing,” the statement said.

The JuA has been blamed by Pakistan for many deadliest attacks across the county. This week, Pakistan said militant groups such as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Tehreek-e-Taliban Afghanistan (TTA), Daesh, JuA, remnants of al-Qaeda and a number of other splinter groups were settled in the ungoverned spaces in Afghanistan.

Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said that the Haqqani network was also operating from Afghanistan and the Afghan allegations about its presence in Pakistan was a “mere rhetoric”.

He said that the TTP and the TTA had fled to Afghanistan.

“In Pakistan, there is no organised presence of any of those terror outfits,” the spokesperson added.

The JuA was launched in 2014 by dissident TTP leaders after internal differences surfaced.

Abdul Wali, known as Omar Khalid Khorasani from the Mohmand tribal agency, leads the group.

This year, Ehsanullah Ehsan, the former spokesperson for the JuA surrendered to the Pakistan security forces and disclosed that militants were operating from the Afghan side of the border.

Pakistan and Afghanistan entered a new phase of tension this year after Afghan forces violated the border, killing and wounding several Pakistanis.

Amid the Afghan attack, Pakistan warned that it reserved the right to respond to “preserve its sovereignty and protect its civilians.”

Afghanistan, in turn blamed Pakistan for terror attacks in the country.

To respond to any further aggression by the Afghan forces, Pakistan army was on high alert.

Tanks and heavy artillery were moved forward.

As the tensions flared up, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif warned Pakistan will give a befitting reply to all acts of aggression.

“If our borders are violated and further destruction occurs then those responsible will have to pay the price,” he said.

The minister said New Delhi-Kabul nexus was apparent on the Afghan border.

In May, Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua said there was an issue of governance in some provinces of Afghanistan.

“Peace in Afghanistan is our priority because it will ensure peace in Pakistan. We know there is no military solution to the Afghanistan issue. We have to deal with it politically,” she said. Janjua said that the extremists needed to be brought to the mainstream to ensure long-lasting peace.

She said the focus of regional stakeholders should be on facilitating an inclusive reconciliation process in Afghanistan.

On a number of occasions Pakistan also asked Afghanistan to cut the JuA’s lifeline by destroying their sanctuaries and safe havens after the terror group instigated bloodshed in Pakistan.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz met and spoke to Afghan National Security Adviser Hanif Atmar several times to lodge protest over the use of Afghan soil against Pakistan, especially by the JuA.

PAKISTAN, CYPRUS SIGN AGREEMENT FOR VISA ABOLITION

Pakistan and Cyprus on Friday signed bilateral Agreement for the Abolition of Visa Requirements for Diplomatic and Service or Official Passports, the foreign ministry said.

The agreement was signed in Nicosia by Aftab Ahmad Khokher, Pakistan’s high commissioner to Cyprus on behalf of the government of Pakistan and by Ambassador Minas Hadjimichael, Acting Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said a statement released by the ministry.

“The Visa Abolition Agreement would enhance interaction and exchanges between Pakistan and Cyprus, and facilitate travel by diplomats and government functionaries,” it said.

A number of agreements are under process, covering diverse fields, which is a manifestation of desire on both sides to broaden relations, the statement added.