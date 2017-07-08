BAHAWALNAGAR-The District Union of Journalists has condemned "what its office-bearer called" a malicious campaign against Bahawalnagar DC Azhar Hayat, saying that the corrupt mafia of the schools education is behind the drive.

With its President Atif Khakwani in the chair, the participants said that the 'corrupt mafia' considers DC Azhar Hayat as the biggest hurdle in the way of their wrong practices. They pointed out that the same mafia had also tried to falsely implicate former EDO Education Allah Bakhsh Tariq in a sex scandal and even distributed pamphlets against him. It is to be noted that several anonymous letters and applications have been sent to the CJP against the two officers, which has become talk of the town. The DUJ president strongly condemned the character assassination of the two gentlemen and demanded registration a case under NAP against the culprits.

On the other hand, District Education Authority CEO Abdul Mateen has expressed his ignorance of the issue. Similarly, Assistant Education Officer Madam Talat said that all the accusations against The DC are baseless.

She added that such tactics are being used to disrupt investigation into the high profile corruption cases in the Education Department.

While to talking to this correspondent DC Azhar Hayat said that there are more than 10 cases of misconduct and corruption in the Education Department, being investigated into and would be referred to the Anti-Corruption Establishment and NAB accordingly. "Characters behind the fake and fictitious applications against me will be exposed soon as it is a malign campaign through which "its engineers" want to affect the inquires being conducted to corruption cases," the DC claimed, adding that he is committed to do what is right and legal and such false applications cannot dent his resolve.

According to sources, dozen of show cause notices have already been served on two officers named District Education Authority CEO Abdul Mateen and Ch Shabbir Ahmed. The sources in the Education Department blamed both the officers for "plotting the campaign against DC Azhar Hayat."

They claimed these are old tactics as such a campaign had been launched against former EDO Education some 12 years ago.