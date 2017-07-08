PAKPATTAN-District Emergency Officer Dr Tahir Mehmood has sought pro-active role of the media, especially in the ongoing monsoon season to minimise flood losses.

DEO Dr Tahir Mehmood was talking to the media persons at a ceremony held to share three months performance of Rescue 1122 here the other day.

He informed that during last three months, Rescue 1122 received 31,112 calls out of which only 2,902 calls were pertaining to emergencies while 837 calls were regarding traffic accidents; 1,461were about medical emergencies; 60 were related to fire incidents;104 regarding criminal incidents and 439 were regarding different issues.

He said that the rescuers shifted 2,507 injured persons of different incidents to various hospitals after providing them with first aid.

He claimed that basic life support programmes and fire safety courses were conducted in different union councils and educational institutions. The DEO maintained that under the supervision of the Pakpattan Deputy Commissioner, Rescue 1122 is ready to deal with any flood emergency in the district, adding that flood-fighting exercises had already been conducted in Pakpattan canal to check preparedness of the rescuers.

On the occasion, AQ Naeemi and Raja Faseehul Mulk were also present.