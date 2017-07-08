GUJRANWALA-Doctors at the DHQ Hospital 'mistakenly' operated on the arm of a seven-year-old appendix patient, which sparked a protest against the negligent doctors.

Parents of the child protested against "worst negligence" the doctors and demanded action against them. According to hospital sources, seven-year-old Abdullah was brought to the DHQ hospital Thursday night with severe pain in the belly. Doctor on duty diagnosed the child as having suffering from appendix and advised a surgery. On Friday, surgeon doctor allegedly operated on the arm of the child instead of belly which shocked the parent. They demanded stern action against the doctor and the hospital management. On the other hand, the hospital management refused comment on the issue when contacted.

TWO CAUGHT TAKING BRIBE

An Anti-Corruption Establishment team arrested office superintendent and head clerk red handed receiving bribe and registered cases against them.

Citizens complained to the ACE that the Highways Department superintendant and head clerk of the Public Health Engineering Department are demanding money for their registration as contractor. At which, ACE Circle Officer Amir Sandhu along with special magistrate carried out separate raids and held superintendant Pervez Maseeh receiving Rs5,000 and head clerk Imtiaz receiving Rs10,000 as bribe.