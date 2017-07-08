Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan said that according to Islamic and Western democratic traditions uphold the norm of being accountable before the law of land.

Yesterday Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was addressing the inaugural ceremony of the first unit of 1230-megawatt LNG power plant at Haveli Bahadur Shah in Jhang district. During the speech he took a jibe at his political opponents and said that they were being a hurdle in the development of Pakistan. He also said that the people of Pakistan will do ‘ehtisab’ in the upcoming elections, with reference to the Panama case.

Imran Khan responded on twitter by saying,

Islamic & Western democratic traditions both uphold the norm of all being accountable and equal before law of the land https://t.co/tWwIIhDfGh — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 8, 2017

He said that Nawaz Sharif’s logic of people doing ‘ehtisab’ is a negation of democracy,

NS non-democratic mindset reveals itself once again when he declares people will do his ehtesab! This twisted logic is negation of democracy — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 8, 2017

Ppl elect their reps & expect them to be accountable before the Law. Ppl do not expect those they elected to abuse the law with impunity. https://t.co/cceUo7bqpk — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 8, 2017

Imran further said that Nawaz is whining that development in Pakistan is being effected due to the investigation case but that is not soo its being damaged because of corruption,

NS whining abt development being impeded bec he is being investigated for corruption should know development is damaged bec of corruption. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 8, 2017

Development only happens when institutions are strong, govt/leaders are clean & accountable before law of the land. https://t.co/zs6nowZ4cZ — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 8, 2017

In conclusion he said that rule of law and accountability of elected representatives is part of democracy too,