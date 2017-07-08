Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan said that according to Islamic and Western democratic traditions uphold the norm of being accountable before the law of land.

Yesterday Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was addressing the inaugural ceremony of the first unit of 1230-megawatt LNG power plant at Haveli Bahadur Shah in Jhang district. During the speech he took a jibe at his political opponents and said that they were being a hurdle in the development of Pakistan. He also said that the people of Pakistan will do ‘ehtisab’ in the upcoming elections, with reference to the Panama case.

Imran Khan responded on twitter by saying,

He said that Nawaz Sharif’s logic of people doing ‘ehtisab’ is a negation of democracy,

Imran further said that Nawaz is whining that development in Pakistan is being effected due to the investigation case but that is not soo its being damaged because of corruption,

In conclusion he said that rule of law and accountability of elected representatives is part of democracy too,