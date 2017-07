Awami Muslim League (AML) Chairman Sheikh Rasheed stated that time of ruling party is over and new Prime Minister will be decided.

“Nawaz Sharif himself will appoint new Prime Minister,” he added.

Rasheed also stated that Nawaz Sharif himself destroyed his government even after getting two-third majority.

While talking to media in Karachi, Rasheed credited Imran Khan for accountability of Sharif family.

Furthermore, he condemned the abolishement of National Accountibiliy Bureau (NAB) in Sindh.