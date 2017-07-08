July 8 marks the first death anniversary of the irreplaceable humanitarian Abdul Sattar Edhi. To pay tribute to the great philanthropist, Twitter poured in thanking him for his services.

"People have become educated, but have not yet become human" - Abdul Sattar #Edhi. Inspiration 2 all 4 appreciation, giving &empathy #Legend — Bakhtawar B-Zardari (@BakhtawarBZ) July 8, 2017





CM Social Welfare Advisor MPA Shamim Mumtaz laying floral wreath on grave of Abdul Sattar #Edhi to pay homage to great humanitarian icon. pic.twitter.com/XhgIkk0Wkh — PPP (@MediaCellPPP) July 8, 2017





Today marks one year since the passing of one of #Pakistan's greatest heroes. Here's a replug of my ode to #Edhi. https://t.co/sYpwTuiVzt — Michael Kugelman (@MichaelKugelman) July 8, 2017





A year since Edhi Sb left but he is more present than ever...Apki Azmat aur Insaniat ko jhuk jhuk ke Salaam!!! pic.twitter.com/t8xowyYk2H — Andleeb Abbas (@AndleebAbbas) July 8, 2017





#Edhi opened his doors&heart to orphans,the elderly,abused women&animals. An inspiration to us all.We should all strive to be more like Edhi — Aseefa B Zardari (@AseefaBZ) July 8, 2017





Remembering the quiet hero who held humanity in the highest esteem. We are eternally indebted to you sir. #Edhi https://t.co/AJTwrXyMs4 — Adeel Hashmi (@AdeelHashmi3) July 8, 2017









Edhi’s unparalleled humanitarian work started in 1947, with just Rs 50,000. Over the coming decades he helped saved lives, created a fleet of ambulances and emergency services for the people of Pakistan.

By the time of his death on July 8 last year, Edhi was registered as a parent or guardian of nearly 20,000 children.

Edhi was nominated several times for the Nobel Peace Prize, including by Malala Yousafzai. Edhi received several awards including Gandhi Peace Award and the UNESCO-Madanjeet Singh Prize.

As the first death anniversary of celebrated humanitarian Abdul Sattar Edhi is being observed today, a campaign spearheaded by a private television channel for Saturday to be officially declared as ‘National Charity Day’ is touching a chord with political leaders and civil rights campaigners among other advocates of the service of humanity.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chairman Imran Khan acknowledged the private channel’s campaign to declare July 8 as National Charity Day to in remembrance of the work of the iconic social worker and called on the government to officially declare it.

Going down the memory lane, Khan said, “when he started welfare work, it was immensely difficult to collect donations. First big donation for Shaukat Khanam Memorial Cancer Hospital came from Edhi Sahib. He would never forget his donating Rs 100,000 in Dubai for the hospital.”

Whereas, CM Punjab Shehbaz Sharif’s spouse Tehmina Durrani too endorsed the campaign attributing this day to the late philanthropist and said she has written to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif requesting him to declare July 8 ‘Youm -e-Edhi Bano’ so that nation can indulge in welfare work on this day to do at least one good deed.

Apart from them, people from all walks of life, including lawyers, civil society members and Showbiz stars have been endorsing and partaking in the campaign.