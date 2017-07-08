NAIROBI (PR) - At the 139th Committee of Permanent Representatives (CPR) Meeting held in Nairobi, the Permanent Representative (PR) of Pakistan to the United Nations Environment Programme Raza Bashir Tarar, was unanimously re-elected as Vice Chair of the CPR Bureau from the Asia Pacific Group for the period 2017-2019.

Pakistan’s Mission in Nairobi is accredited as Permanent Mission to the United Nations Office in Nairobi (UNON), United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat).

Ambassador Tarar also currently holds the Chair of G77 and China, Nairobi Chapter.

The election is a manifestation of the trust reposed in Pakistan by the members of Asia Pacific Group and reflects Pakistan’s commitment to environmental issues.