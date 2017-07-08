MULTAN-Ambassador of Nepal Ms Sewa Lamsal Adhikari disclosed on Friday many sectors of Nepalese economy has great potential for Pakistani investors, saying the investors would be given all out facilities.

Addressing the members of Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), she pointed out that sectors like hydro-power generation has the potential to offer lucrative opportunities to the investors. She was of the view that although the trade volume between Pakistan and Nepal was currently not at a satisfactory level, the situation could be improved as the two countries had tremendous potential in the areas of trade, tourism, investment and cultural promotion.

She stressed on the exchange of business delegations for enhancing trade and promotion of investment opportunities between Nepal and Pakistan. She opined that agriculture and tourism were the main areas where both the countries could collaborate but the logistics issues, lack of communication and proper marketing were some hurdles in way of expansion of bilateral trade. She pointed out that both sides discussed various proposals and suggestion for the promotion of bilateral trade and economic relations and agreed to enhance the interaction between the business community of both the countries by organizing the meeting of Joint Business Council, which was established in 1996, arranging meetings at commercial level, formulation of trade delegation and participation in trade fairs reciprocally. She further stated that agriculture and tourism were the main areas where both countries could collaborate. "Nepal is a landlocked country and it is difficult to transport freight. We need to look for solutions to boost mutual trade," she added.

Khawaja Jalaluddin Roomi stated that Pakistani products, particularly leather goods, carpets, pharmaceuticals, textiles, pashmina lawn, textile made ups and allied products have great potential in Nepal which need to be marketed properly. He further stated that Pakistan and Nepal have close and cordial relations but their trade relations do not reflect their friendship.

The meeting was chaired by MCCI President Kh Jalal Uddin Roomi and attended by Khawaja Muhammad Yousaf, Senior Vice President Bakhtawar Tanvir Sheikh, Mrs. Sidra and others. Earlier, the Nepalese envoy met with the acting vice chancellor of BZU Prof. Dr. Bashir Ahmad Chaudhry and discussed the prospects for joint ventures in the field of education.