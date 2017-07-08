KASUR-Police were flayed for keeping a man of Steel Bagh locality in 'illegal custody' allegedly at the behest of his rivals in the name of “some monetary issue.”

Wife of Ashfaq told The Nation that her husband is a driver. She said that he drives a loader vehicle and earns bread for the family by transporting goods. She said he was carrying goods to Ellahabad on his vehicle along with his four children.

Near Faqirewala, two suspects in a car intercepted him at gunpoint. They took him away with them in the car, leaving the children behind. Ashfaq offered resistance in the car and succeeded in fleeing away. He called on 15 but the police did not reach the spot rather Mustafabad police reached Depalpur Road, Faqirewala and impounded the loader vehicle. She alleged that the police demanded Ashfaq Rs50,000 for the release of his vehicle. Ashfaq got no other choice but to bribe the police. The police released the vehicle after receiving Rs20,000 as bribe. But later on, the police again arrested Ashfaq and demanded more money. "The police also threatened us with dire consequences if we fail to fulfil their bribe demand," she alleged.

She said that her husband had argued with influential persons of the area over some monetary issue, alleging that they are using police to avenge him. She demanded Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Punjab IG Police and DPO Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi to take action against Mustafabad Police SHO Tariq Bashir Cheema who, she alleged, has connived with the culprits.

When contacted, SHO Tariq Cheema said that he was directed by Mr Gondal from CM’s Secretariat to impound the vehicle and not let it release until Ashfaq pays the money. DSP Saddr Circle Mirza Arif Rasheed said that Ashfaq was arrested over a monetary dispute and would be released soon.

Family, on the other hand, alleged that the police are being playing in the hands of influential persons who intended to capture their vehicle.