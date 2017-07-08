MULTAN-The activists of Jamaatud Dawa (JuD) brought out rallies, held protests and offered funeral in absentia for the martyrs of Kashmir on eve of martyrdom day of Burhan Wani in entire South Punjab region on Friday. The JuD activists held rallies in Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Layyah, Lodhran, Vehari, Rajanpur, Muzaffargarh and Jampur. They carried out non-stop sloganeering against India, her occupied forces, UN and US. The clerics delivered Friday sermons on topic of liberation of Kashmir and adopted resolutions against state terrorism by India in held Kashmir.

In Multan, ghaibana namaz-e-janaza was offered at Rasheedabad followed by a Shuhada-e-Kashmir rally and a big demo. Hundreds of people including students, lawyers, traders, civil society activists and others participated in the demo. The protesters were holding placards and banners inscribed with slogans regarding freedom of Kashmir. They burnt India flags.

Speaking on the occasion, the JuD leaders said that the martyrdom of Burhan Wani infused a new passion into Kashmir movement and today every individual man, woman or child stood bravely in front of occupation forces like Burhan Wani. The pointed out that lost her nerves after seeing the strength of freedom movement stemming out of Wani's martyrdom.

They said that the Kashmiris preferred to sacrifice their blood but refused to stop raising slogans for annexation with Pakistan. "This situation has rendered Modi sleepless. His government is frightened. Indian forces are using chemical weapons to crush Kashmir freedom movement," they pointed out. They lamented that despite clear evidences of use of chemical weapons in Kashmir, the so-called flag bearers of human rights, UNO, USA and EU kept mum and instead started declaring Kashmiris terrorists.