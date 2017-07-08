SAHIWAL-A retired police sub-inspector and his cousin were alleged gunned down by a proclaimed defender here on Multan Road Stop near Iqbal Nagar on Friday.

According to police sources, the deceased identified as Muhammad Jahangir along with his cousin Zulfiqar alias Kako were going on a motorcycle on Chichawatni Road. All of sudden proclaimed defender zaheer Abbas along with his accomplices attacked both the cousins, killing them on the spot.

The police sources informed that there is an old enmity between deceased Jahangir and Zaheer Abbas, which might be the motive behind the incident. The police have shifted the dead bodies to hospital for medico-legal formalities and registered a case against the accused.

Meanwhile the bereaved family alleged that Zaheer Abbas has been declared a proclaimed offender in a murder case but the police have so far failed to arrest him.

Meanwhile, the Ghallah Mandi police found the dead body of a beggar unidentified as Bashir Ahmed, appeared to be 80 years old at the gate of a hotel near Bypass on Sahiwal-Multan Road. The police shifted the body for post-mortem.

A man fell off a boat in Lower Bari Doab Canal near Qadirabad and drowned. Rescue 1122 divers launched search for the dead body of deceased identified as Muhammad Saleem. Rescuers continued search till filing of this reporter.

Four persons allegedly kidnapped a 16-year-old girl here in Chak 423/JB Gojra on Friday.

According to Gojra Saddr Police, complainant Pervaiz Ahmad told the police that his daughter was on way in the village street when Allah Ditta, resident of Chak 177/GB and his three accomplices came there in a car. The accused allegedly bundled the girl into the car at gunpoint and drove off to an unknown location. The police have launched investigation for recovery of the girl.