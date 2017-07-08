MIRPUR KHAS: Sindh Inspector-General (IG) Allah Dino Khawaja announced that from now onwards the families of martyred police personnel would be given two jobs while the compensation money would be increased from Rs20lacs to Rs50lacs.

He expressed these views during Eid Milan party.

“Sindh police does not forget the family of those officers who give their lives and embrace martyrdom.” Khawaja told participants.

“Sindh police is creating policies to provide dowry to the daughters of martyred personnel and to bear all educational expenses of their children,” added Khawaja.

At the end of ceremony, Khawaja distributed Eid gifts among participants.