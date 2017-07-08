SIALKOT-The dacoits looted Rs5.9 million in cash and gold ornaments worth Rs8 million in three separate incidents in Daska here on Friday.

Four dacoits looted Rs3 million in cash from a Daska based property dealer Khadim Hussain on main Daska-Gujranwala Road near village Ranjhai, Daska tehsil.

The property dealer and his son were coming to Daska after drawing Rs3 million in cash from a private bank in Gujranwala. The armed dacoits riding a grey-colour car intercepted, held them at gunpoint and made off with Rs3 million. The Saddar police have registered a case with no clue or arrest in this regard.

In Daska city, four armed men looted Rs2.6 million in cash from a private pharmaceutical company's recovery representatives Rizwan, Zubair and Asad during a broad daylight dacoity. Reportedly, the private medicine company's representatives reached the city after recovering Rs2.6 million in cash from the local medical stores in Wazirabad.

Four armed dacoits looted gold and gold ornaments, weighing 140 tolas worth Rs8 million and Rs0.3 million in cash at gunpoint from Faisalabad-based two goldsmiths Muhammad Faisal and Sheikh Aamir near village Binaan, Daska tehsil.

According to the details, both the goldsmiths were going to Faisalabad from Sialkot via Daska. The dacoits halted their car, made them hostage and fled away after looting. Daska Saddar police have registered a case.