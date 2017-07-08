ISLAMABAD - Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani has said that the Senate would play its due role for the protection of the rights of transgenders and would introduce necessary legislation for this purpose.

He expressed these views while having a meeting with a delegation of a task force on transgenders at the Parliament House on Friday.

The Task Force Chairperson Senator Rubina Khalid and Convener of the Special Committee on Marginalized Segments of Society Senator Nisar Muhammad Khan were also present during the meeting, which was also participated by the representatives of transgenders and other stakeholders. Rabbani said that the Senate took notice of an incident in which a transgender was targeted and the matter was referred to the committee on marginalized segments with a view to looking into the issues confronting the transgenders so as they could be made part of the mainstream spectrum of the society.

The Senate standing committee is in the process of formulating its recommendations for legislations to this effect, he said. He asked the chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Marginalized Segments and the chairperson of the task force on transgenders to look into the problems and issues being faced by the transgenders and take other stakeholders on board for necessary legislation.

He said that a comprehensive bill may be introduced in the Senate. Rabbani further said that judgment of the Supreme Court in this connection may also be taken into consideration for legislation.

The representatives of the transgenders apprised the chairman of their problems.