ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Nargis Faiz Malik on Friday said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family had been “caught red-handed” in the Panama leaks scandal.

The PPP Punjab (Women Wing) general secretary, while addressing a news conference here said the ruling family was trying to run away from accountability but they would not be able to escape this time.

“This family [PM Sharif and his kin] are being held accountable for the first time that’s why they are in so much pain. The case is very clear. They have looted this country,” she alleged.

The PPP leader said that the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was reaping what it sowed in the past.

“Why Maryam Nawaz was so reluctant to appear before the joint investigation team when Benazir Bhutto and Asif Ali Zardari were dragged in every court on baseless charges but they never complained,” she remarked.

Malik said that Benazir Bhutto was the first woman prime minister of a Muslim-majority country but Nawaz Sharif had compelled her to appear before a Swiss magistrate.

“At that time [incumbent Punjab chief minister] Shehbaz Sharif telephoned a judge to give Benazir Bhutto and her husband Asif Ali Zardari strict punishment for a crime they had never committed. Now this is a case of what goes around comes around for the Sharif family,” she accused. Malik said Maryam Nawaz had become “the daughter of the nation” overnight for just appearing before the JIT in connection with corruption charges.

“The Sharif family appeared before the JIT in full protocol but they are still raising hue and cry,” she said.

Malik alleged that Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan were two sides of the same coin and both had been nurtured in the nursery of establishment.

She said that PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari were carrying out reorganisation of the party in all the provinces and Islamabad. “The reorganisation is aimed at better performance in the general elections. The PPP will win the polls to form the governments in the provinces and the centre,” Malik maintained.