DERA GHAZI KHAN-Despite repeated protests and rallies taken out by students of Indus International Institute (III), DG Khan in the last five years, the Punjab government has taken no action against the university management for issuing fake degrees to them.

Once again on Friday, the III students of different disciplines including Business Management, Mass Communication, Economics, Environmental Science, English Language and Literature and Microbiology staged a protest in front of III Chairman and PML-N-lawmaker Hafiz Abdul Karim's house located at Khayban-e-Sarwar.

They were carrying placards and banners inscribed with slogans in support of their demands. They shouted slogans against the III management particularly Dr Najeeb Haider, DrRashida Qazi and Dr Nadeem Iqbal. They also blasted MNA Hafiz Abdul Kareem for spoiling their future. They regretted that the lawmaker deceived the students in the name of education.

The protesting students said three persons of the Ghazi University DG Khan were working with the private institution. The students alleged the Ghazi University has never taken any action against them.

The students said that the MNA used the name of influential persons including the Punjab governor and provincial ministers to run his institute. "Students were awarded fake degrees by Education Minister Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan to win their trust in the institution."

Talking to The Nation, one of the affected students Sher Afgan Buzdar said that Indus institute has destroyed future of more than 1,500 students. He said that despite completion of studies, the students are seeking their original degrees.

The students said that they had requested to all authorizes like Governor Punjab, Higher Education Commission (HEC) chairman and Punjab Minister for Education but to no avail.

The students demanded the federal government and National Accountability Bureau take note of the fraud and malpractice which has been carried out in the name of education. Punjab Police forcibly dispersed the students from there when one of security guards started shooting in the air. The police did not take any action against the security guard for shooting.