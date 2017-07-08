KHYBER AGENCY - The political administration here on Friday arrested three alleged drug smugglers and seized 99kg of hashish from their possession.

The alleged smugglers were attempting to transport a huge cache of drugs from Landi Kotal and Jamrud when the political administration, on information, foiled two separate bids of drug smuggling.

In the first incident, Khasadar officials on information arrested an Afghan at Torkham border in Landi Kotal tehsil while he was entering into Pakistan through a mountainous area at the wee hours of Friday.

The official during his search seized 12kg of hashish which was concealed in his luggage. A case has been registered against the suspected drug smugglers.

The suspected smuggler has been identified as Niaz Muhammad s/o Abdul Hameed, a resident of Achin District of Nengarhar, Afghanistan. He was sent to Landi Kotal lock up for further investigation, local administration official added.

In the second incident, the officers seized as many as 41kg of hashish from a Peshawar-bound car (LWG-1214) and arrested a suspected peddler.

The suspected drug smuggler has been identified as Gul Muhammad s/o Fazal Muhammad, a resident of Landi Kotal.

The suspect has been shifted to Jamrud prison for further interrogation, Line Officer Jamrud, Khanzeb said.

Meanwhile, the official said the local administration also seized 46kg of fine quality hashish during a search operation conducted by Khasadar force at Jamrud Bypass. The drug was concealed in a Peshawar-bound vehicle (LZY-3646). The nabbed suspect, identified as Zer Faisal s/o Shah Faisal, a resident of Landi Kotal, was sent behind bars and further investigation is underway.

