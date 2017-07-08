SIALKOT-Two young girls and a handicapped boy were forcibly kidnapped from their houses in separate incidents in Daska tehsil here on Friday.

In village Glotiyaan Kalan, two armed men kidnapped a young sister at gun point from her house. In village Mandraanwala, some unknown accused forcibly kidnapped local labourer Mehmood Maseeh's young daughter from her house.

A mentally deteriorated boy namely Suhail Saeed was kidnapped for ransom near his house in village Mitraanwali, Daska tehsil. The grieved family told the police that the accused were demanding lakhs of rupees as ransom by making telephone calls from different numbers for the early release of the kidnapped boy.

Meanwhile, the Daska City police have registered a case against three armed accused including Fahad Ashraf Mughal for kidnapping a local industrialist Haji Ibrahim Mughal near his house in Islampura locality of Daska city on April 30, 2017.

The accused later freed the kidnapped industrialist after getting some blank papers signed forcibly during one-day illegal detention.

RAPE BID: A married woman foiled a rape attempt at her house by raising alarm in Daska city's Jinnah Chowk locality. She was alone at her house when accused Chaman stormed and tried to forcibly rape her. Some people gathered there when she raised her alarm. The accused fled away. Daska City police have registered a case with no arrest.

Daska canal roads' repair work starts

The Irrigation Department started repairing of the Bambaanwala-Ravi-Baidian (BRB) Canal's banks from both the sides dilapidated for the last several decades at Daska here.

The officials said that the Punjab government had released the special funds of Rs290 million for the project. They said that under the project, the dilapidated banks of BRB Canal would be repaired and reconstructed. it includes construction of a protective wall along these canal banks of about 16 kilometer long from village Bambaanwala to village Lorhiki via Daska city to avert the untoward incidents.

The department officials added that the regular work on the project has been started near Daska and the project would be completed within a stipulated period of next two years with a spending of Rs290 million.

In Sialkot district, the banks of three major canals namely Bambaanwala-Ravi-Badian (BRB) Daska , Marala Ravi Link (MR Link) Daska and Upper Chenab (UC) Sambrial have been damaged and dilapidated near Daska, Sambrial , Motra and Pasrur for the last several decades.

This dangerous situation resulted in several untoward incidents.

Both the banks of these three major canals are damaged at various spots and are in dire need of urgent repairing, as these banks have never been repaired since the construction of these canals since the partition of the Subcontinent.

The canal banks-cum-roads are very narrow and traveling on the same is very dangerous. Since then, all the federal, provincial and district governments have never allocated even a single penny for the repairing. Due to the dilapidation, it takes more than one hour to travel a distance of about four kilometers on the banks of BRB canal Daska. Several spots of the banks along these canals were also very narrow. There is no fencing on both banks along BRB canal, M R Link Canal and Upper Chenab Canal.